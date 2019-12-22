(Opalesque) New hedge fund launches declined in 3Q, reversing the trends of the first half of the year, with the number of launches falling to the lowest level since 4Q08, despite a steady flow of European-located new launches. Launches totaled an estimated 102 in 3Q19, bringing the YTD total to 391 new funds.
New hedge fund launches decline to lowest level since 4Q 2008 despite steady flow of new European funds
