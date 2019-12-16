(Reuters) – Natural gas hedge fund Statar Capital LLC, led by ex-Citadel trader Ron Ozer, has gained about 30% so far this year, thanks to profitable bets on U.S. natural gas volatility, a source familiar with the matter said. The fund had about $410 million in assets through November compared with about $200 million early this year, according to the source. The fund was up nearly 30% through November and about 42% since inception in September 2018.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Natural gas hedge fund Statar Capital up 30% this year
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.