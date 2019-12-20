(Opalesque) The National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC), the largest network of diverse-owned private equity firms and hedge funds, and Aon plc, a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, announced a partnership that will provide diverse-owned private equity firms access to advisory services that will help them better mitigate risk and reduce transaction costs.
NAIC and Aon form partnership to support diverse-owned private equity firms
