NAIC and Aon form partnership to support diverse-owned private equity firms

December 22, 2019 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) The National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC), the largest network of diverse-owned private equity firms and hedge funds, and Aon plc, a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, announced a partnership that will provide diverse-owned private equity firms access to advisory services that will help them better mitigate risk and reduce transaction costs.

