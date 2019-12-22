(Opalesque) Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners has closed North Haven Infrastructure Partners III at $5.5 billion, above its $4 billion fundraising target. The global infrastructure investment platform of the $507 billion AuM manager Morgan Stanley Investment Management said in a press note that the previous fund, North Haven Infrastructure Partners II, closed at $3.6 billion in 2016.
Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners closes third infrastructure fund at $5.5bn
