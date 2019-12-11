(Hedgeweek) The CFA Institute has released and circulated the final version of its guidelines to improve performance standards in the hedge fund industry. They will go into effect on 1 January, 2020. We strongly support the effort to create and implement performance standards in the industry and believe that the CFA Institute is the right organisation to lead this charge.
Missing the mark: CFA hedge fund performance standards
