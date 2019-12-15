(Opalesque) Meg McClellan was named managing director and head of private credit at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. It is a newly created position, said the asset manager with $146 billion in alternative assets under management. Ms. McClellan, whose new role is effective Jan. 1, will lead the money manager’s efforts to expand its private credit offerings.
