(Opalesque) In the week ending December 13th 2019, two brand name names funds are going opposite directions, at least performance wise: Maverick Capital posted explosive results in November, far exceeding the performance of most hedge funds. On the other hand, Discovery Capital Management is poised to post its fifth loss in the past six years.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Maverick vs. Discovery Capital: Two brand name hedge funds take opposite directions
