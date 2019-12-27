(Opalesque) Beverly Hills-based real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson has secured $775 million in capital commitments.
“Institutional investors continue to show a strong appetite for real estate in West Coast markets, many of which are leading the country in job creation, wage gains, and technology trends,” said Nicholas Colonna, president of Commercial Investments and Fund Management.
Kennedy Wilson wraps up sixth US real estate fund at $775 mln
