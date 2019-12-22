(CNBC) When Troy Prince landed on Wall Street, he soon realized that most of his coworkers didn’t look like the people he grew up with in his Bronx, New York, neighborhood. More than 20 years later, while there has been an increase in minority recruitment for operations and back office roles, there is still a lack of diversity in the front offices in areas such as sales, analysis and trading
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
How one investment veteran is trying to help the underserved get jobs on Wall Street
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.