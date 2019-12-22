Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


How one investment veteran is trying to help the underserved get jobs on Wall Street

December 22, 2019 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) When Troy Prince landed on Wall Street, he soon realized that most of his coworkers didn’t look like the people he grew up with in his Bronx, New York, neighborhood. More than 20 years later, while there has been an increase in minority recruitment for operations and back office roles, there is still a lack of diversity in the front offices in areas such as sales, analysis and trading

