(CNBC) The Nasdaq Composite hit another record high on Monday to kick off the holiday week, with the tech-heavy index now on pace to finish the year up well over 30%. That has happened before. In fact, over the past 25 years, the Nasdaq has jumped 30% or more in a year on six other occasions. Following those annual periods, the next year’s Nasdaq return has been solid, if not spectacular.
History says tech stocks trend this way after Nasdaq finishes year up 30%
