History says tech stocks trend this way after Nasdaq finishes year up 30%

December 24, 2019 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Nasdaq Composite hit another record high on Monday to kick off the holiday week, with the tech-heavy index now on pace to finish the year up well over 30%. That has happened before. In fact, over the past 25 years, the Nasdaq has jumped 30% or more in a year on six other occasions. Following those annual periods, the next year’s Nasdaq return has been solid, if not spectacular.

