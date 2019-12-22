(Opalesque) The hedge fund business turned around eight consecutive months of aggregate outflows in November, with investors allocating +$4.45 billion to the industry, according to the just-released November 2019 eVestment Hedge Fund Asset Flows Report. November’s asset inflows and performance gains brought overall hedge fund industry AUM to $3.285 trillion, according to the new report.
Hedge funds see inflows of $4.45bn in November, ending long string of outflows
