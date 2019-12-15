(Reuters) Praesidium Investment Management said on Thursday it will vote against Instructure Inc’s (INST.N) plan to sell itself to private equity firm Thoma Bravo, becoming the second big investor to speak out against the proposed $2 billion deal. “Due to our growing concerns over the potentially flawed and conflicted process and the resulting bid that we feel undervalues the Company, Praesidium believes the proposed deal is not in the best interests of shareholders and intends to vote against the deal as it is currently presented,” Praesidium’s two founders wrote to Instructure’s board.

