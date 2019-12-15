(Opalesque) FundRock Group has appointed Simon Gunson as managing director of its UK entity, FundRock Partners. Gunson has 25 years of financial services experience and knowledge of the European funds market and the funds services business. Simon has worked in the financial services industry for over 25 years and has extensive knowledge of the European Funds market and the Funds Services business in particular. He has worked with clients internationally on business acquisitions, new fund structures and established outsourced service models.
FundRock names Simon Gunson as UK managing director
