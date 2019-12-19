Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index up 7.27% YTD

December 19, 2019 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) The Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index was up 7.27% end of November 2019, supported by the risk-on sentiment among investors and accommodative central bank policies throughout the year. Roughly 33.2% of the hedge fund managers comprising the index have recorded double-digit gains over the first 10 months of the year compared to 9.3% over the same period last year.

