(Opalesque) The Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index was up 7.27% end of November 2019, supported by the risk-on sentiment among investors and accommodative central bank policies throughout the year. Roughly 33.2% of the hedge fund managers comprising the index have recorded double-digit gains over the first 10 months of the year compared to 9.3% over the same period last year.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index up 7.27% YTD
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.