(Hedgeweek) Client services could be a key focal point going forward for how fund managers might stand out from the crowd and remain relevant, says Ross Ellis, Vice President and Managing Director of the Knowledge Partnership in the Investment Manager Services division at SEI, when discussing the third of five trends in SEI’s latest white paper, Evolution in Asset Management.
Client services could be the next battleground as investor expectations rise
