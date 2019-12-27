(CNBC) Growth in Microsoft’s cloud computing segment could fuel a big run for the software giant in 2020, according to Bank of America.
Analysts at the bank named Microsoft one of its top software picks for 2020, raising the price target on the stock to $200 per share from $162.
Bank of America sees big year for Microsoft ahead
