(Opalesque) In a period of significant political unrest in Asia-Pacific – investors withdrew a total $19.2bn from hedge funds in Q1-Q3 2019, said Preqin said. Singapore-based Swiss-Asia Financial Services has generated the highest cumulative net return of 314.69% YTD (as of September 2019) for its Vanda Global Fund and the second-highest of 124.38% YTD for its Prulev Global Macro Fund.
Asia-Pacific Investors Withdrew a Total $19.2bn From Hedge Funds for First Nine Months in 2019
