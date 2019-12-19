(Hedgeweek) A recent white paper I read from Willis Towers Watson (Willis) suggests that the level of alpha and the volatility of alpha are at their lowest levels. The paper – Hedge Funds: A New Way – ultimately goes on to make a positive case for why hedge funds remain integral to investors’ portfolios but it is interesting to think, for a moment, as to why alpha levels are so low.
Are hedge funds too conservative and risk shy?
