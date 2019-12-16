(Opalesque) 43% of the U.S. investors interested in Bitcoin are women, according to a survey from Bitcoin fund operator Grayscale. Within that segment, a further 80% were intrigued by Bitcoin’s growth potential and even more significantly, the vast majority (93%) indicated that they would be more open to the asset class if additional educational resources were available to them.
43% of investors interested in bitcoin are women: Grayscale
