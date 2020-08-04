Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Kodak’s stock tumbles after disclosure that investors have converted debt into nearly 30 million shares

August 4, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Marketwatch) Shares of Eastman Kodak Co. KODK, -31.62% were down 24% in afternoon trading Monday, putting them on track for a third straight double-digit percentage decline, after the digital printing and film company, which is getting into the pharmaceutical-ingredients business, disclosed that holders of convertible notes were exercising their right to convert those notes into common stock.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply