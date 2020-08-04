(Marketwatch) Shares of Eastman Kodak Co. KODK, -31.62% were down 24% in afternoon trading Monday, putting them on track for a third straight double-digit percentage decline, after the digital printing and film company, which is getting into the pharmaceutical-ingredients business, disclosed that holders of convertible notes were exercising their right to convert those notes into common stock.
