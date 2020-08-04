(CNBC) Capitol Hill lawmakers seem to agree on one thing: Sending a second round of stimulus checks to help Americans weather the economic storm brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic is worthwhile. But the conditions around who gets those checks could still be subject to change, particularly when it comes to how much money goes to dependents.
How negotiations over second $1,200 stimulus checks could shape up
