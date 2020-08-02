(CNBC) Leading a company through a crisis is no mean feat — and for some, it can be their undoing. But for those that get it right, it can be an opportunity to set the business apart from the pack. That was the case for Chinese technology giant Alibaba Group, executive vice chairman and director of Alibaba’s entrepreneur fund Joe Tsai said in a recent interview.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Alibaba expanded during the health crisis — and its co-founder has advice to share
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.