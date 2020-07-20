(CNBC) The U.S. stock market recovered from the March bottom so fast that many wealthy investors are not sure what move to make next. Millionaire investors are more upbeat about the market and economy than they were one quarter ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 just completed three consecutive weeks of gains. But as coronavirus cases have continued to increase in July and polling has showed increased support for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, many among affluent investors remain unconvinced that they should continue to add risk in stocks.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Wealthy Americans have less doubt about market rally, economy, but still fear stock investing
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.