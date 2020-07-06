Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Warren Buffett’s Berkshire buys Dominion Energy natural gas assets in $10 billion deal

July 6, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is finally pulling the trigger. The conglomerate is spending $4 billion to buy the natural gas transmission and storage assets of Dominion Energy. Including the assumption of debt, the deal totals almost $10 billion. It’s the first major purchase from Berkshire since the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent market collapse in March. At his annual shareholder meeting in May, Buffett revealed that Berkshire had built up a record $137 billion cash hoard as the financial market tanked, and that he hadn’t seen many favorable deals, despite the stock market’s deep swoon.

