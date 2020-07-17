(CNBC) An off-brand move to pile into Apple shares might have been Warren Buffett’s greatest trade ever. Berkshire Hathaway’s Apple stake — which is now 40% of its equity portfolio — is up a whopping $40 billion since the market bottom in March. The investment in the tech giant played a crucial role in helping the conglomerate weather the coronavirus crisis as other pillars of its business, including insurance and energy, took a huge hit.

To read this article: