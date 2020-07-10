Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Warren Buffett just dropped to his lowest ranking ever on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index

July 10, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Looks like he’ll have to scrape by on a mere $68.6 billion. Warren Buffett, after giving away a $2.9 billion gift, has seen his wealth drop below those of Google’s GOOG, +1.00% Larry Page and Sergey Brin as well as former Microsoft MSFT, +0.70% CEO Steve Ballmer, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

