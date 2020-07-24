(CNBC) Warren Buffett this week added to his already massive stake in Bank of America at a time when the coronavirus pandemic still clouds the U.S. and global economic outlook.mA Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed Buffett’s conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway, bought 33.9 million shares of the banking giant between Monday and Wednesday. That increased Berkshire’s stake in Bank of America by $813.3 million to more than $24 billion.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Warren Buffett hikes Bank of America stake by more than $800 million
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.