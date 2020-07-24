Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Warren Buffett hikes Bank of America stake by more than $800 million

July 24, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Warren Buffett this week added to his already massive stake in Bank of America at a time when the coronavirus pandemic still clouds the U.S. and global economic outlook.mA Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed Buffett’s conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway, bought 33.9 million shares of the banking giant between Monday and Wednesday. That increased Berkshire’s stake in Bank of America by $813.3 million to more than $24 billion.

