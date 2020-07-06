(Hedgeweek) In a recent interview with Hedgeweek, Jack Inglis, the CEO of the Alternative Investment Management Association, discussed hedge funds’ response to the assortment of operational obstacles arising from the coronavirus-imposed lockdown, how virtual conferencing has reshaped manager-investor relationships, and what the future holds for the industry’s traditional Mayfair nerve-centre following months of remote working.
