(Opalesque) U.S. public pension funding during Q2 2020 rebounded gaining $308 billion in the market value of assets and reversing Q1 losses, said a study. Milliman’s Public Pension Funding Index (PPFI), which consists of the nation’s 100 largest public defined benefit pension plans, saw investment returns of approximately 10.72% for the quarter, nearly completing the recovery from the -10.81% returns suffered in Q1.
U.S. Public pensions rebound in Q2 with $308bn asset gain
