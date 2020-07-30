Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


U.S. GDP likely sank a record 35% in the 2nd quarter after coronavirus ravaged the economy

July 30, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Marketwatch) The U.S. suffered the biggest economic decline in the second quarter since the government began keeping track after World War Two. How much? Try 30% — or more.Economists polled by MarketWatch estimate gross domestic product — the official scorecard for the U.S. economy — contracted by a record 34.6% annual pace from the start of April to the end of June.Before the coronavirus pandemic, the largest drop in GDP on record was 10% in 1958. The government’s quarterly GDP figures go back to 1947.

