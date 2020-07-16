(Opalesque) The United States accounts for three-quarters of Assets Under Management (AUM) across the globe in the hedge fund industry, said a study. Despite hedge fund activity in other regions globally expanding alongside that of the United States, the country accounts for 3,405 of the 5,523 institutional investors active in hedge funds and 3,319 of the 5,383 active hedge fund managers, said a report by ResearchAndMarkets.com.
U.S. accounts for three-quarters of AUM in the global hedge fund industry
