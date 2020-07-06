(Marketwatch) Recent national polls show presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden pulling ahead of President Donald Trump, a Republican. Analysts and investors have viewed some of Biden’s policies as being potential negatives for stocks, while Trump argued last week that “the stock market will drop down to nothing” if he is not re-elected Nov. 3.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Trump claims only he can keep your portfolio afloat, but JPMorgan says a Biden win would be neutral to positive for stocks
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.