Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Trump administration releases list of companies that received most money from small business bailout loans

July 6, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Treasury Department and Small Business Administration on Monday disclosed the names of businesses to whom they have lent more than $150,000 as part of the Paycheck Protection Program. The disclosure comes amid demands from Democrats for more transparency around the funds established as part of the $2 trillion CARES Act signed into law this spring.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply