(CNBC) The Treasury Department and Small Business Administration on Monday disclosed the names of businesses to whom they have lent more than $150,000 as part of the Paycheck Protection Program. The disclosure comes amid demands from Democrats for more transparency around the funds established as part of the $2 trillion CARES Act signed into law this spring.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Trump administration releases list of companies that received most money from small business bailout loans
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.