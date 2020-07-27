(Marketwatch) There are good economic reports, there are bad ones, and in some rate cases there are ugly ones. This week, we get ugly.We will find out how deep a hole the U.S. economy fell into in the second quarter this year when non-essential businesses closed down in many parts of the U.S. and many workers sheltered at home to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.The Commerce Department will release the Q2 GDP report at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.
This week we'll learn the size of the hole the U.S. economy fell into when COVID-19 struck
