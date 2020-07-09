(Marketwatch) You’re not going to see this again: Where you’ve actually got an economy that’s fine, and you’ve got a Fed pumping trillions of dollars in.’That’s Marc Lasry, hedge-fund manager and billionaire co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, explaining his stance on the investment landscape. His $14-billion Avenue Capital firm has capitalized on such struggling brands as Hertz and JC Penney
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
The coronavirus has given investors a ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,’ says hedge-fund billionaire
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.