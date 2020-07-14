(CNBC) The Nasdaq’s stunning reversal, led by Tesla, could signal that big tech has run out of steam and hit a near term top for now, strategists said. Some of the hottest Nasdaq names and both the Nasdaq Composite and the Nasdaq 100 hit new highs Monday, before a massive turnaround, which started just before midday as high-flying Tesla suddenly went into reverse.
