(Opalesque) Sustainable finance is growing, despite the pandemic-driven economic slowdown. Sustainable bonds, in particular, have surged this year. In the second quarter alone there was more than $130bn in issuance. According to new data from London-based Refinitiv, in the first half of 2020, sustainable bond issuance totaled $194.5bn, with the bulk of that coming thanks to a second-quarter surge in issuance activity.
Sustainable bonds roar to record quarter with more than $130bn in the issuance
