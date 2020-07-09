(CNBC) Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy as coronavirus claims another storied retail brand The coronavirus pandemic has now claimed one of the country’s oldest and most prestigious retailers. Brooks Brothers — pioneer of the polo and uniform of the polished prepster — filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy court protection from creditors on Wednesday, as it continues to search for a buyer.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Storied apparel brand Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy as it seeks a buyer and closes dozens of stores
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.