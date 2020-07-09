Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Storied apparel brand Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy as it seeks a buyer and closes dozens of stores

July 9, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy as coronavirus claims another storied retail brand The coronavirus pandemic has now claimed one of the country’s oldest and most prestigious retailers. Brooks Brothers — pioneer of the polo and uniform of the polished prepster — filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy court protection from creditors on Wednesday, as it continues to search for a buyer.

