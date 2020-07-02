(CNBC) Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes held steady Wednesday evening as investors looked ahead to two jobs reports on Thursday, the week’s final day of trading. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 13 points, suggesting an opening fall of 0.2% when regular trading resumes on Thursday. S&P 500 futures pointed to a similar opening decline of about 0.15% while Nasdaq-100 futures indicated an open around flatline.
Stock futures steady after Nasdaq hits record to start third quarter
