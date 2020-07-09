(CNBC) Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes held steady during the overnight session Wednesday evening just hours after the Nasdaq Composite clinched its 25th record close for 2020. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 27 points, implying an opening move around the flatline when trading resumes on Thursday. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures pointed to similar muted action Thursday morning.
Stock futures steady after Nasdaq clinches new record
