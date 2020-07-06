(CNBC) Stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading on Monday after a solid rally on Wall Street to start the week.Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 75 points, while the S&P 500 futures were up 0.2% The Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.5%.The overnight action followed a strong day on Wall Street that saw the Dow jumping more than 450 points.
