(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were up slightly Thursday night following a volatile session in that snapped a four-day winning streak for one of the major averages.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 91 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures climbed 0.3% as well and Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 0.6%. During regular trading, the Dow slid 135 points, or 0.5%, to post is first daily decline in five days. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.3% and 0.7%, respectively. Those losses came amid a mixed batch of U.S. economic data.

