(CNBC) Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded 68 points higher, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures advanced 0.2% along with Nasdaq-100 futures. The S&P 500 and Dow rose 1.3% and 2.3%, respectively, last week for their third straight weekly advances. Those gains came as investors flocked into more beaten-up value names amid positive vaccine trial news from Moderna and a partnership between Pfizer and BioNTech. ViacomCBS — which is down about 40% for the year — gained nearly 10% last week.
Stock futures rise slightly as Wall Street tries to extend last week’s gains
