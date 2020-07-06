(CNBC) U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher on Sunday night as Wall Street tried to build on the momentum from last week’s solid performance. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 95 points, or 0.4%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.3% and Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 0.4%.Wall Street was coming off strong gains after a shortened trading week due to the July Fourth holiday. The Dow and S&P 500 rose 3.3% and 4%, respectively, last week and the Nasdaq advanced 4.6% in that time.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Stock futures rise slightly as Wall Street tries to build on winning week
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.