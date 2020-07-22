(CNBC) U.S. stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading ahead of major technology earnings from Microsoft and Tesla on Wednesday. Dow futures rose 80 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.2% and 0.15%, respectively. A few disappointing company earnings after the bell Tuesday weighed on investor sentiment. Shares of Snap dropped more than 9% in extended trading after the social media company reported fewer-than-expected daily active users.
Stock futures rise slightly ahead of major technology earnings
