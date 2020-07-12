(CNBC) Stock futures rose in overnight trading on Sunday as investors looked past a record spike in coronavirus cases in Florida. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 65 points, pointing to a 90-point gain at Monday’s open. The S&P 500 futures and the Nasdaq 100 futures rose about 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Stock futures rise as investors shake off a continued spike in coronavirus cases
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.