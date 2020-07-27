Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Stock futures rise ahead of big week of earnings, coronavirus stimulus in focus

July 27, 2020

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures rose on Sunday night as investors braced for a big week of corporate earnings and lawmakers continued coronavirus stimulus negotiations.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded 43 points higher, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.1% along with Nasdaq 100 futures. McDonald’s, Pfizer, Alphabet, Apple and AMD are among the companies slated to release their latest quarterly figures this week.

