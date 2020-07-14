(CNBC) U.S. stock futures moved higher in overnight trading and pointed to gains at the open on Tuesday, as investors eye earnings reports from some of the nation’s largest banks. Dow futures rose 50 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.15% and 0.4%, respectively. On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up a 500-point gain to end the day up 10 points.
Stock futures rise ahead of bank earnings
