(CNBC) Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes held steady during the overnight session Wednesday evening as investors parsed through a slew of corporate earnings during an otherwise positive week. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 13 points, implying a slight opening loss when regular trading resumes on Thursday.
Stock futures hold steady, Microsoft sheds 2.2% after reporting earnings
